Terron Clayborn waives preliminary hearing, charged in hit-and-run death of DPW worker

Terron Clayborn

MILWAUKEE — Terron Clayborn, the 31-year-old man is accused of killing Milwaukee Department of Public Works employee Bryan Rodriguez near 17th and Vine on Friday, Feb. 8, waived his preliminary hearing and entered a plea of not guilty Thursday, Feb. 28.

Clayborn is facing the following charges: one count of hit-and-run involving death and one count of knowingly operating while suspended, causing death.

Prosecutors said Rodriguez was filling potholes near 17th and Vine, when a vehicle slammed into him and the back of the DPW truck — with Clayborn behind the wheel of that vehicle. Court documents showed Clayborn and a woman with him then fled the scene.

Bryan Rodriguez

While she came forward later, Clayborn remained on the run until his capture Wednesday morning, Feb. 20.

Cash bond was set at $25,000 for Terron Clayborn in Milwaukee County intake court on Thursday morning, Feb. 21.

