Terron Clayborn waives preliminary hearing, charged in hit-and-run death of DPW worker

MILWAUKEE — Terron Clayborn, the 31-year-old man is accused of killing Milwaukee Department of Public Works employee Bryan Rodriguez near 17th and Vine on Friday, Feb. 8, waived his preliminary hearing and entered a plea of not guilty Thursday, Feb. 28.

Clayborn is facing the following charges: one count of hit-and-run involving death and one count of knowingly operating while suspended, causing death.

Prosecutors said Rodriguez was filling potholes near 17th and Vine, when a vehicle slammed into him and the back of the DPW truck — with Clayborn behind the wheel of that vehicle. Court documents showed Clayborn and a woman with him then fled the scene.

While she came forward later, Clayborn remained on the run until his capture Wednesday morning, Feb. 20.

Cash bond was set at $25,000 for Terron Clayborn in Milwaukee County intake court on Thursday morning, Feb. 21.