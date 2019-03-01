A center part is pretty popular: How to style one without a trip to the salon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's one of the major hair trends we're seeing in 2019 -- the return of the center part. Scott Yance from Scottfree Salon joins Real Milwaukee to help you manage the middle.

1. Straighten hair from root to mid shaft.

2. Apply a wax or shine spray to roots, and brush through to mid shaft

3. Comb each side behind the ear and secure with bob pins

4. Finish with a flexible-hold hair spray.

Bonus: Use the hair spray can (many hair spray cans are made for this) to roll over the top of the hair in order to discourage flyaways.