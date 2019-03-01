× City of Milwaukee winter parking regulations extended until March 15

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee winter parking regulations have been extended until March 15 due to this year’s “harsh winter weather” conditions, according to the DPW. This extension is for streets that are posted with “No Parking Dec. 1 – Mar 1” signs.

“This extension is to ensure safety on those narrow streets which allow two-sided parking during traditionally non-winter weather months,” said the Department of Public Works.

Failure to comply with this parking regulation will result in a $35 citation. Vehicles may also be subject to towing. Remember, all vehicles need a valid parking permit to park during overnight hours on city streets.