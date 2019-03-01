× Drivers take note: WisDOT to close single lane of NB I-94 from County G to Ryan Rd.

RACINE COUNTY — In anticipation of extreme cold temperatures, coupled with potential heaving pavement conditions, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will close the outside right lane along northbound I-94 at County G.

Beginning Saturday, March 2, northbound I-94 will see a single lane closure from County G to Ryan Road. In the coming days, plans will be developed to further address the temporary pavement condition in this area.

Motorists are urged to drive at appropriate speeds and remain vigilant for changing pavement conditions.

For up to date traveler information, you are urged to visit 511wi.gov/.