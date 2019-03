MILWAUKEE — ESPN’s Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports guard Pau Gasol has agreed on a Spurs buyout and will be joining the Milwaukee Bucks.

Gasol gives Milwaukee something it's missing on the roster: Championship experience. There are few better teammates and mentors in the NBA. https://t.co/xs4NvB5SqH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 1, 2019

