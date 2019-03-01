ESPN report: Milwaukee Bucks G Eric Bledsoe agrees to 4-year, $70M extension

Posted 6:00 pm, March 1, 2019, by , Updated at 06:04PM, March 1, 2019

MILWAUKEE — ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Milwaukee Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe agreeing to a four-year, $70 million extension with the team.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.