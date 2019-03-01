ESPN report: Milwaukee Bucks G Eric Bledsoe agrees to 4-year, $70M extension

Bledsoe, 29, is having his best NBA season with Bucks and was determined to stay with franchise. He could've gone into free agency this summer, but his deal starts to set the market for free agent guards in July. Deal gives Bucks chance to focus on Khris Middleton in July FA now. https://t.co/zOw7jBJsMi

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 1, 2019