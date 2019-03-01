MILWAUKEE — ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Milwaukee Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe agreeing to a four-year, $70 million extension with the team.
ESPN report: Milwaukee Bucks G Eric Bledsoe agrees to 4-year, $70M extension
-
ESPN report: C Pau Gasol to join the Milwaukee Bucks
-
Update: 3rd team enters Bucks’ trade with Cavs, sending Sam Dekker to Wizards
-
Bucks get F Nikola Mirotic from Pelicans for 2 players
-
Bledsoe scores 30 points, Bucks hold off Magic 118-108
-
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe pace Bucks past Wizards 148-129
-
-
Antetokounmpo, Bucks win 6th straight, 122-107 over Mavs
-
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ‘Make-A-Wish’ come true for 12-year-old fan
-
Playing without Antetokounmpo, Bucks lose to Magic 103-83
-
Bledsoe has triple-double as Bucks edge Kings 141-140 in OT
-
Bledsoe scores 27, leads Bucks to 115-92 win over Pistons
-
-
Bucks beat Pistons 115-105 and improve to 13-0 after a loss
-
Giannis Antetokounmpo has triple-double as Bucks crush Heat 124-86
-
Antetokounmpo has 31 points as Bucks beat Mavericks 116-106