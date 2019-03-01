Families scramble to find new living arrangements after abrupt closure of Wellspring nursing home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Families are still dealing with the closure of Wellspring nursing and rehab facility. One family says there wasn't enough time to get things in order.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services had a plan for the smooth transition for patients leaving Wellspring nursing home near 91st and Fond du Lac. It was anything but.

"I've been in health care many years and I've never seen anything like this," said Dawn James, Autumn Lake Healthcare in South Milwaukee.

It's unknown why the facility needed to shut their doors on Thursday, Feb. 28 when the original closure date was set for April 12.

Police were called after an employee made a threat if they didn't get paid. Officers also helped out while they were there.

A total of 160 employees were told of the closure after Wellspring executives filed a letter with the state in February.

Family members of patients were also informed.

"They had been having financial issues, and they were trying to sell the place for the last three years," said Natalia Sotelo.

Natalia Sotelo's mother was a patient. She attended a meeting about the closure which is why she's so caught off-guard.

"We didn't have anything ready. We thought we had more time," Sotelo said.

Sotelo got a call at the start of the week informing her the closure was moved to Friday.

"Then they called me on Wednesday at night and they said we had to get her the next day at noon," said Sotelo.

Sotelo's mother suffered serious injuries during a horrific crash in 2017 when an out-of-control driver crashed a two truck into the family's vehicle.

"Two years ago she was in the car accident with Precious Murphy, she's been in the hospital since the accident," Sotelo said.

They are among the families scrambling to make new living arrangements.

"I didn't go to school this week, and I haven't been at work this week either. I've just been trying to figure out what to do," said Sotelo.

When FOX6 News asked officials if Wellspring followed through with the approved relocation plan, we were told everything is still under review.