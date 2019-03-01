Functional Health and Fitness offers ‘a variety of fitness programs geared toward being fun’

MENOMONEE FALLS -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Functional Health and Fitness in Menomonee Falls. Their classes focus on people with specific needs and those who need individual attention.

About Functional Health and Fitness (website)

We offer a variety of fitness programs geared toward being fun and functional for your health. Please click on the program you are interested in for more information!

We offer monthly as well as per class options. Check out the program that you are interested in for more details.

