Man accused of operating unlicensed dental practice in his basement

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Clinton Township man has been charged with the crime of health professional operating without a license, a 4-year felony.

Police say a search warrant revealed a dental practice in a room in the basement of the suspect’s home. Items consistent with dentistry were found, including a dentist chair, x-ray machine, utensils, molds for teeth and other items.

Reports allege that receipts for equipment and supplies were found outside the home as well.

According to police, the suspect stated he was seeing one to two patients in his home per day, using his church as a word-of-mouth referral service.

“We are thankful that someone had the courage to come forward and report the defendant for his criminal behavior,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith. “The wanton disregard for the law by the defendant is disturbing.”

The suspect will be arraigned at 11 a.m. Friday.