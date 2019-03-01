Niyoktron Martin sentenced to 18 years in prison for shooting, attempted carjacking

OZAUKEE COUNTY — Niyoktron Martin was sentenced on Friday, March 1 to 18 years in prison plus another 12 years of extended supervision for his role in a shooting and attempted carjacking that happened in downtown Port Washington in May 2018.

Martin learned his sentence Friday after pleading no contest to a charge of attempted first degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime.

Lavander Blanks, a co-defendant in the case, pleaded no contest to a charged of attempted armed robbery, as party to a crime in December of 2018. In court on Thursday, Feb. 14, Blanks was sentenced to serve six years in prison and four years extended supervision.

Police said in the case involving the Port Washington shooting, an investigation revealed no potential link between the victim and suspects, or a motive for the shooting.

According to a criminal complaint, an 18-year-old man was parked in his car near Main and Wisconsin Streets around 10:30 p.m. on May 20, 2018. Investigators said he was approached by two men, later identified as Martin and Blanks, and ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint. Officials said the victim tried to quickly reverse his vehicle to flee, but was shot in the shoulder.

The 18-year-old victim in this case was treated and released from the hospital.