Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Looking for some extra energy to get you through the day? Kasey spent the morning at Stone Creek Coffee's Factory Cafe -- where she's learning the are of espresso.

About The Factory Cafe (website)

The Factory Cafe is located inside of the Stone Creek Coffee headquarters, home to our production facility, corporate offices and our Stone Creek Kitchen. The Factory also houses our barista training center and coffee quality lab. In addition to training our baristas, we offer a series of public classes and tours for anyone yearning to know more about the intricacies of coffee.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our FREE Factory Tour runs every Sunday at Noon... In 2007 our home on 5th Street received a small face lift. The second floor of the Factory was renovated so that we could bring together many of our teams to work in the same building.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We also opened up our flagship cafe, right inside the Factory! This unique environment allows you to sip slowly by our Cream City brick fireplace or have a seat at the counter and watch our professional baristas craft beautiful espresso drinks. A state-of-the-art barista training center and coffee quality lab were also added. In addition to training our baristas, we also began to offer a series of public classes and tours for anyone yearning to know more about the intricacies of coffee. Also in 2012, the Stone Creek Kitchen was born. A coffee-centric kitchen first, Stone Creek Kitchen creates and prepares traditional and nontraditional foods to enjoy with coffee.