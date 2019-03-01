The Killers to headline American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 5

Posted 5:39 am, March 1, 2019, by

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 18: (L-R) Musicians Brandon Flowers, Ronnie Vannucci, Jr., Mark Stoermer and Dave Keuning of The Killers attend the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 18, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

MILWAUKEE — The Killers will headline Summerfest on Friday, July 5 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater with special guest Death Cab for Cutie.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 8 at 12:00 p.m at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and include admission to Summerfest.

Tickets for The Killers with special guest Death Cab for Cutie can also be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, select Walmart stores, and by phone at 1-800-745-3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or 1-866-448-7849 (“Ticketmaster Express” automated phone line).

Patrons may also utilize “ticketfast” at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.

