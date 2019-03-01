Winner! Sheboygan woman claims $1M Megabucks jackpot💰

SHEBOYGAN — A Sheboygan woman is the lucky winner of a $1 million Megabucks jackpot.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Lottery, Mary Polster picked up her ticket at the Kwik Trip located on Sauk Trail Road in Sheboygan — just off I-43.

She hit the jackpot in the Feb. 9 drawing — matching all six numbers drawn (9, 21, 26, 31, 35, and 47). The odds of winning the jackpot? 1 in 6,991,908!

The Wisconsin Lottery says the Kwik Trip where Polster bought the ticket will receive a $20,000 incentive based on two percent of the prize amount.

Lottery officials say the Megabucks drawing is the second $1 million prize payout in the past week. On Feb. 23, a $1 million Powerball prize was claimed.

