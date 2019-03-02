‘Blast from the Past’ event brings out vintage snowmobiles in Oconto County

OCONTO COUNTY — Snowmobiling season is in full swing and riders in Oconto County hit the trails on some vintage sleds on Friday, March 1.

According to a report from WLUK, riders gathered in Mountain for the “Blast from the Past” event put on by the Chute Pond Snowmobile Club. All things vintage take center stage during the weekend celebration.

WLUK says about a half-dozen vintage snowmobiles made it out, including a 1984 Polaris Indy and a 1971 Polaris Mustang.

“It’s just fun to ride an old snowmobile like that, and it takes you back in the day. It’s cool. It’s fun,” Jon Nicklin of Mountain told WLUK.

The riders traveled the trails from Mountain to Crooked Lake but it’s not as easy as it looks, the vintage sleds don’t have all the bells and whistles of modern snowmobiles.

“It’s hard to ride, yeah definitely hard to ride. You got to lean and it’s hard on your back too. There’s no suspension on them hardly,” said Nicklin.

According to WLUK, the “Blast from the Past” event typically features machines 30 years or older.