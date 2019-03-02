Get ready for spring with Milwaukee’s coolest March events

MILWAUKEE -- Even though the snow continues to fall, spring will be here before we know it. Kristin Settle from VISIT Milwaukee stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios to fill us in on some of Milwaukee's most exciting March events that are sure to warm your blood -- if not the chilly winter air.
- 53rd Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade
- Spamalot at Miller High Life Theater
- The Phantom of the Opera at the Marcus Center
- Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash at the Milwaukee Rep
- Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn at First Stage
- Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra presents Vivaldi's Four Seasons at the Basilica of St. Josaphat
- Milwaukee Brewers Opening Day
