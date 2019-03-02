Industrial hemp site in Milwaukee would boost economy, Ald. Rainey says

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council has approved new legislation that will allow the city to create an industrial hemp production site.

The site would be monitored by the state and must undergo mandatory THC testing.

THC is the psychoactive compound that gives marijuana users a high. In hemp sites, THC must measure below 0.3 percent.

Milwaukee Alderman Khalif Rainey says the idea could help boost Milwaukee’s economy.

“Anticipation is within the next ten years. Wisconsin itself will be one of the largest growers of hemp in the United States,” Rainey said. “I think it’s a great idea to hopefully create family-sustaining wage-paying jobs.”

Alderman Rainey spoke about the possible hemp site during his community officer hours held at Sherman Phoenix on Saturday, March 2. He meets there every first Saturday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.