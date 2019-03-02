Lead2Change’s Operation Build event inspires creativity, fosters relationships

MILWAUKEE -- On Saturday, March 2, Lead2Change hosted Operation Build, an event dedicated to building furniture -- and relationships.

About Lead2Change (website)

Lead2Change is a leading career-readiness organization that engages young people in leadership opportunities and equips them with essential tools to be successful in college, their career and the community. Young people who experience our programs enter the post-secondary world confident and clear about their career interests and their position in the ever-evolving workforce.

As part of a national movement, the Greater Milwaukee Foundation founded the Youth in Service Fund in 1996. The program was created to engage young people in youth leadership and philanthropy. After many years of success and granting nearly $550,000 to youth-led projects, in 2009, the Youth in Service Fund transitioned to Lead2Change, a career-readiness non-profit organization. This initiative was spearheaded by Dionne Grayson and a group of young trailblazers. While philanthropy is one tool used to help young people develop career-readiness skills, we also offer 16 nationally recognized career clusters to help young people find their passion and follow their path.