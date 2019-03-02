× ‘Make Milwaukee better again:’ MPD hosts open house to find qualified police squad applicants

MILWAUKEE — Are you interested in becoming an everyday hero in our community? The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for qualified candidates to join the force — and some folks are learning what’s needed of them in order to protect and serve.

From chair seats to the Milwaukee streets, the group is just one of many attending an MPD open house with hopes to become one of the next officers on the squad.

“I’ve always wanted to be an officer,” said Terry Island, applicant. “Just trying to make Milwaukee better again, that’s what it’s all about.”

For whatever their reasons may be, potential candidates came out Saturday morning — taking the first steps in a hiring process that last months.

“There’s a written test, there is an interview psych eval,” said Captain Cassandra Libal, Milwaukee Police Department.

Getting just a glimpse into the fitness requirements that need to be met, some tried their hand.

“Make sure everyone is fit and ready to do the job,” said Tony Conigliaro, applicant.

Though physical and mental fortitude is a must, good character is also needed.

“That is one of the best things — a good spirit and enthusiasm,” said Libal. “We are really looking for people who are part of the community, and how we engage with people at every level.”

With a starting yearly salary of nearly $60,000, it seems it’s more than money motivating these hopefuls.

“I feel like making a difference in the community,” said Conigliaro.

They’re wanting to serve the public in different capacities.

“We get to help people when they are down and out, and going through a struggle,” said Libal. “But we also get to see people in their happiest times, and help them celebrate those life experiences — whether it be city festivals, Summerfest, those things.”

Applicants are eager to earn high marks and secure a place on the squad.

“Doing any prepping I can to make sure I score high enough and make sure I get my spot,” said Conigliaro.

The application deadline is Monday, March 18. If you missed the open house, you can learn how to apply HERE.