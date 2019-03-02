× Man kills his own service dog by stabbing it over 100 times

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Scottsdale man was arrested on Thursday after a dog was stabbed and killed earlier this week.

Scottsdale police were called to a veterinarian on Monday afternoon where staff had a dog that had been killed at a home near Hayden and Thomas roads.

Investigators say 27-year-old Jacob Bushkin called family members Monday morning to tell them his 4-year-old service dog, a Golden Retriever named Cub, was dead at the home.

The dog’s body was found in a trash can and family took it to the veterinarian. The vet saw dozens of stab wounds to the dog’s body and noticed its throat had been cut.

The vet called Arizona Humane Society and Scottsdale Police Department.

A necropsy was performed on the dog and it revealed that the dog was stabbed more than 100 times and was alive during the attack.

Bushkin refused to talk to officers on the phone, and a search warrant was executed at the home where evidence of the crime was found.

He was taken into custody Thursday night on charges of killing a service animal and animal cruelty, both felonies.