Marvin Gaye to debut on US postal stamps on what would have been his 80th birthday

Legendary singer Marvin Gaye, dubbed the “Prince of Soul” is getting a commemorative stamp from the US Postal Service, which will debut on what would’ve been his 80th birthday.

The stamp shows a portrait of Gaye, which the agency says was designed to mimic a vintage vinyl cover art. The stamp pane will feature a brief biography and an image of a record peeking out of the sleeve.

“Gaye’s presence and unique sound will live on forever through his music and now through the mail,” the postal service said.

Kadir Nelson, the designer of the original artwork which the Postal Service used for the stamp pane, creates portraits of other artists, such as Michael Jackson, and the cover of Drake’s “Nothing Was the Same” album.

In 2014, USPS dedicated a Forever stamp to NBA player Wilt Chamberlain, another original artwork by Nelson.

Gaye’s stamp will join the ranks of other artists in the postal service’s “Music Icon” series such as Elvis Presley, John Lennon and Sarah Vaughan.

Gaye was a musical force in the 70s who became a crown jewel for Motown Records. His most celebrated hits include “Let’s Get it On,” and “What’s Going On?”

He died in 1984.

USPS says it will issue additional details on its website for the icon’s stamp debut event in Los Angeles on April 2.