MILWAUKEE — Police are looking to find a missing 20-year-old man. Officials say Antonio Matthews was last seen near North 83rd and Marion Streets around 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 2.

Officials describe Matthews as a male, black, standing 5’7″ tall, thin build. He has short hair and is clean-shaven. Matthews has a green winter jacket and blue skull cap.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police.