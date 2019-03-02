× Police: Couple steals car, then shoplifts at Walmart

NORCROSS, Ga. — Police are searching for a man and woman accused of robbing and carjacking two people at a Norcross apartment and later seen shoplifting at an area Walmart.

Gwinnett County Police say the couple is accused of robbing at least two people of cash and a Dodge Charger at The Grove at Stonebrook apartments on Beaver Ruin Road in unincorporated Norcross in December.

As the couple was leaving, they struck another vehicle in the parking lot of the complex.

A month later, the couple was caught on surveillance camera allegedly shoplifting at a Walmart location on Lawrenceville Highway in Gwinnett County.

Police have since recovered the stolen vehicle but have yet to locate the suspects.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.