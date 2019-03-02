Terminally ill girl who asked for letters from dogs reaches fundraising goal to pay for medical expenses

Posted 10:00 pm, March 2, 2019, by , Updated at 10:01PM, March 2, 2019

HARTLAND — A terminally ill Hartland girl with a love for dogs has received an overwhelming amount of support from all over the world.

FOX6 News shared Emma Mertens’ story earlier this week. The 7-year-old was recently diagnosed with a rare brain tumor, but in order to raiser her spirits she’s getting a lot of letters.

Mertens has received more than 75,000 well wishes from across the world.

To top it off, her family has now surpassed their fundraising goal of $100,000 to help cover Mertens’ medical expenses.

At last check, Team Emma’s GoFundMe has raised nearly $118,000.

