Whitefish Bay PD: Scammer targets Milwaukee Catholic Archdiocese pretending to be parishioner

Posted 8:14 pm, March 2, 2019, by

WHITEFISH BAY — Whitefish Bay police have issued a scam warning after an someone has been contacting the Milwaukee Catholic Archdiocese parishioners pretending to be Father Tim Kitzke.

Officials say the suspect is asking parishioners to purchase gift cards and send photos of the cards and their PIN numbers to a cellphone number.

Police have spoken to Father Kitzke, and he is requesting that no one buy gift cards on his behalf.

