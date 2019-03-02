Widow donates $70K to pave road where husband was struck and killed 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELAFIELD -- The widow of a beloved Waukesha County pediatrician killed while riding his bike is turning her pain into action.

Dr. Brian Yagoda was struck and killed by a car in the Town of Delafield, on a routine bike ride in June of 2018. His widow, Shirley Yagoda, has made it her mission to make roads safer for people riding bikes in the area.

"Everybody loved him," Shirley said.

Yagoda was struck and killed by a car while driving his bike on Golf Road in Delafield in June of 2018.

"He was too good of a man to go. God's got a good one up there now," Shirley said.

Yagoda was on the unpaved shoulder when it happened. His widow was quickly motivated to create change by having that stretch of shoulder paved.

"It's very dangerous. Hopefully I can make it better for them," Shirley said.

Shirley has received help from the community.

"I'm close to $80,000 raised right now. That's all from donations," said Shirley.

Shirley donated $70,000 to the county with the sole purpose of paving so no other family feels her pain. The approved project will stretch three-quarters of a mile.

"That asphalt will provide space for runners, bicyclists or other folks to use," said Carolynn Gellings.

Carolynn Gellings is the engineering services manager for Waukesha County.

"Shirley had a great attitude from the start in her mission and goal," Gellings said. "We found a path forward to get this done."

The paving will likely be done late summer to early fall. A vision coming to reality for a widow forever broken by sudden los.

"It'll be moving," Shirley said. "Hopefully we c an do even more than that."

Prosecutors have charged the driver who hit Yagoda with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. The 72-year-old will be in court for a preliminary hearing on March 21.