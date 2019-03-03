2 treated at scene of 2-alarm fire at apartment building near 23rd and Layton

MILWAUKEE — Two people were treated at the scene of an apartment fire near 23rd and Layton Sunday morning, March 3. Fire officials said it was upgraded to a second alarm.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. MFD Battalion Chief Todd VanRoo said firefighters with the first arriving engine unit found heavy smoke on the second floor after a call came in regarding smoke in the two-story brick apartment building. The first firefighters on scene also found occupants at the window.

It was upgraded to a second alarm as a result of occupants still inside the building. Everyone was evacuated.

Firefighters found fire in one apartment unit, which was extinguished. Primary and secondary searches of the building revealed no other occupants inside.

Fire officials said no one had to be transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Battalion Chief VanRoo said there was damage to that one apartment unit and the hallway outside that unit. There was smoke damage on the second floor, and they were evaluating the third floor for smoke damage. It didn’t appear there was any smoke damage on the first floor.