Arrest made in dramatic rollover hit-and-run that left 19-year-old in critical condition

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A dramatic rollover hit-and-run was caught on camera in Manatee County on Thursday morning, Feb. 28. Police were searching for the driver who fled the scene of the crash that left a young driver in critical condition.

It happened at about 7:45 a.m. at US-41 and 14th Street West in Sarasota.

“People were hollering, ‘Call 911!’ And it was just a bit of chaos at first,” said Kathy Brown, hotel guest.

A Kia Sedona van was turning left across traffic into a gas station and collided with an Audi A3 that was traveling northbound on US-41.

The front of the van hit the left rear of the Audi, sending it flipping across the parking lot of the Lantern Inn & Suites.

“So bad! I didn’t know what to do until somebody came with an ambulance. Only thing we had to wait on. He was bruised up pretty bad,” said Donald Fuchs, hotel guest.

The Audi crashed into a concrete wall and a parked vehicle, which was then pushed into another parked vehicle, before the Audi ultimately came to a rest on its roof in the parking lot of the inn.

The driver of that Audi, 19-year-old Jackson Maxwell Kelley, was in critical condition.

The van, described as a 2003 Kia Sedona with right front damage, left the scene.

“It’s unforgivable. No matter what, even if there is nothing you can do, you need to stop and see if you can do something,” said Brown.

Late Saturday, March 2, Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested Zachari Block, 24.

A GoFundMe.com account was set up to help pay Jack Kelley’s medical expenses.