Milwaukee Admirals battle from 3 down to earn point in OT loss to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The Milwaukee Admirals rallied from a three-goal third period deficit to force overtime, but Mitch Reinke scored his second of the game 33 seconds into overtime to give the San Antonio Rampage a 5-4 win on Sunday afternoon, March 3 at AT&T Center.

The Admirals played their fourth overtime game in the last five, earning a standings point after trailing 4-1 entering the third period.

Yakov Trenin started the run at 5:28 of the third when he took the rebound from a Scott Savage shot that went wide, kicked hard off the dasher board behind the goal and directly to the stick of Trenin at the right circle, who scored his 12th of the season. Colin Blackwell (8th) netted a power play goal on a shot from the left point with 5:55 remaining in the third, and Frederic Allard (4th) took a rebound off a Filip Pyrochta shot that was gathered by Adam Helewka, and scored the tying goal just 46 seconds after Blackwell’s goal.

Reinke’s game winner in OT was his second power play goal of the game, as the Rampage went 2-for-7.

Jordan Nolan and Jordan Kyrou had first period goals to give the Rampage a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes, while Jarred Tinordi (6th) scored his second in as many games. Tanner Kaspick and Reinke built the lead to 4-1 through two periods.

The Admirals outshot the Rampage 30-23, and Milwaukee was 1-for-3 on its power play opportunities. The Admirals committed seven minor penalties, including the first four of the game.

The Admirals return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Tuesday night, March 5 to face the Texas Stars at 7 p.m., the opening game of a three-game homestand.