Wind chill advisory for all of SE Wisconsin from 10 p.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Monday

Parked in Sheboygan, but got a ticket in Milwaukee. How?

Posted 10:00 pm, March 3, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- A parking ticket in Milwaukee -- while the car was parked in Sheboygan. Jenna Sachs hits the road for answers. Watch a Contact 6 report, Wednesday on FOX6 News at 10.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.