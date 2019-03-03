× Police: Cleaning company employee attacked co-worker with machete

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An employee of the cleaning company hired to clean Palm Beach Outlets attacked another employee with a machete at the food court Saturday night, March 2, police said.

According to West Palm Beach police, 43-year-old Luis Arias was upset with the co-worker and complained about the victim not completing day shift cleaning tasks, leaving most of the work for night shift, which included himself.

According to investigators, Arias lost his temper, retrieved a machete from his locker and struck the victim several times with it.

The victim was treated at the hospital and released.

Arias was charged with aggravated battery.