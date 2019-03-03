× Police: Racine man arrested for 4th OWI after crashing car into Mount Pleasant house

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 52-year-old Racine man is being held on multiple charges after crashing his car into a Mount Pleasant house early morning Sunday, March 3.

According to officials, the Mount Pleasant Police Department was dispatched to the area near Spring St. and Illinois St. around 2:35 a.m. regarding a car that crashed into a house. Upon arrival, officers determined the driver of the vehicle was impaired.

Further investigation found that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Ohio St. at a high speed rate and failed to stop for the stop sign at Spring St. The vehicle made no attempt to slow down, and it become airborne. The vehicle then hit a nearby curb, struck a road sign and vaulted over a guardrail. Finally, the car struck a nearby residence, crashing into the front porch of the home.

The driver was given a field sobriety test, which he failed. He was subsequently arrested and transported to Racine County Jail on the following charges: OWI fourth offense, failure to stop at stop sign, inattentive driving and possession of open intoxicants.

While officers were blocking westbound traffic on Spring St. and Illinois St., another vehicle drove in the opposite traffic lane, disregarding squad cars and flares. When officers made contact with the driver, they detected a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver was given a field sobriety test, which she failed. She was subsequently arrested and released to a responsible party. She was cited for OWI first offense and possession of THC.