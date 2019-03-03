‘They’re extremely expensive:’ Family seeks 3-year-old’s prosthetic leg, stolen from car

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A family is desperate to find a 3-year-old boy’s prosthetic leg, stolen from a vehicle Thursday night, Feb. 28.

Karen Stephens told KMOV her daughter’s car was broken into in Belleville, Illinois, and among the items taken was a plain black backpack with a prosthetic leg inside — belonging to Stephens’ grandson Josiah, who was born without a leg.

According to Stephens, the prosthetic leg’s hip area is yellow and has “Minions” and the foot had a red tennis shoe on it.

“Nobody would really have use for it. We’re hoping nobody would want to sell it or do anything like that. We’re just hoping somebody saw it and realized they can’t do anything with it and tossed it out to the side,” said Stephens’ daughter Brie Rainey.

The family checked ditches thinking it may have been tossed out — and looked through dumpsters. They even looked in trashcans at a MetroLink stop in East St. Louis because Rainey’s debit card, which was also stolen, was used there.

“They’re extremely expensive — $10,000 — so it doesn’t come cheap. Probably a 3-month process (to replace). He has to be fitted, specially made for him,” said Rainey.

Stephens on Saturday, March 2 said the family was overwhelmed by the support from the community in the search for her grandson’s missing leg. She also said Josiah would return to Shriners of St. Louis for care if his leg is not returned.

Anyone who knows the location of the leg is urged to contact the Belleville Police Department.