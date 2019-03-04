× $25K signature bond issued for Jing Zhang, accused of keeping ‘place of prostitution’ in New Berlin

WAUKESHA — Jing Zhang made her initial appearance in Waukesha County court on Monday, March 4, accused of keeping a “place of prostitution” at a New Berlin massage business. The court issued a $25,000 signature bond for the 56-year-old Chicago woman — and Zhang was scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday, March 6. At that time, an interpreter is going to be present in court.

According to the criminal complaint against Zhang, on April 14, 2016, New Berlin police learned an anonymous caller informed them that he had paid money for a massage at “Asian Massage and Reflexology” on W. Greenfield Ave. — and during the process, the masseuse started to touch him inappropriately. The complaint says the “masseuse indicated that if the caller paid her more that she would perform additional sexual favors for him.”

A detective assigned to follow-up on the complaint found advertisements for the massage business. The detective found an ad that included the following wording: “3 NEW HOT GIRLS” and “there are new hot girls that change every two weeks, VIP rooms, table showers, and body rubs.”

In April 2017, New Berlin police sent a confidential informant (CI) to Asian Massage and Reflexology. The CI indicated after paying for a massage, the masseuse touched him inappropriately and “then attempted to negotiate a higher payment rate.” After the CI said that he was not paying the additional charged, the masseuse helped him to get his clothes back on. As the CI was leaving, the masseuse touched the CI one more time. At that time, the CI indicated he was not able to positively identify the masseuse as the defendant.

The same CI returned to the business in August 2017. Again, there was inappropriate touching, the complaint indicates — and this time a second masseuse appeared and also became involved in the massage. Again, the masseuse “attempted to negotiate extra payment.”

In October 2017, the criminal complaint says a CI again entered the business on W. Greenfield Ave. and received services that included inappropriate touching. The masseuse, who was this time identified as the defendant, “attempted to negotiate an upcharge” for the services.

A search warrant was executed on the New Berlin business in December 2017. Officers interviewed a client who described the services he had received — which included inappropriate touching.