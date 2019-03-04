A look at the fitness classes at the Tri County YMCA in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in Menomonee Falls at the Tri County YMCA checking out their fitness classes.
About YMCA (website)
At the Y, we are so much more than a gym -- we are a cause. And our cause is strengthening community. That’s why we’re here working with you every day, making sure that you, your family, and community have the resources and support you need to learn, grow, and thrive.
You Belong at the Y
The Y is a non-profit like no other. With a focus on nurturing the potential in every child, improving individual health and well-being, and supporting our neighbors, your membership will bring about meaningful change not just within yourself, but in your community, too.
WHEN YOU JOIN THE Y, YOU BELONG TO A PLACE WHERE:
- Parents find a safe, positive environment for children to learn good values, social skills, and behaviors.
- Families come together to have fun and spend quality time with each other.
- Children and teens play, learn who they are and what they can achieve, and are accepted.
- Adults connect with friends, pursue interests, and learn how to live healthier.
- Communities thrive because neighbors support each other and give back.
- We all build relationships that further our sense of belonging and purpose.
Our Commitment to Inclusion
The Y is made up of people of all ages and from every walk of life working side by side. Together we work to ensure that everyone, regardless of ability, age, cultural background, ethnicity, faith, gender, gender identity, ideology, income, national origin, race or sexual orientation has the opportunity to reach their full potential with dignity. Financial assistance is offered to individuals and families who cannot afford membership.