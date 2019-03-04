‘God wanted him back:’ 6-year-old believed to be youngest victim in Alabama tornadoes

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — A little boy believed to the youngest person killed in tornadoes that devastated communities in eastern Alabama is being remembered as “a precious little man that was loved by everyone.”

Armando Hernandez, 6, was among those who died Sunday in Lee County, family member Sara Crisp told CNN. Authorities counted two other children among the 23 confirmed killed.

Armando’s mother had put out a social media plea for people to help find the boy, known as AJ, after the storm punched through Lee County.

“Anyone in the area please help me find him please!!!” Kayla Melton wrote.

But within a few hours, AJ’s aunt, Tina Melton, posted on Facebook that he did not survive. The family also lost its home.

“He was a little Angel from God and God wanted him back. He was a precious little man that was loved by everyone. I will miss your little smile and your sweet voice and face,” Tina Melton wrote. “He was always eager to give hugs and loved his family.”

Tina Melton expressed grief for the family.

“It will be a ruff road but we will still keep our faith and trust in God,” she wrote. “God please keep little AJ till we can see him again. Fly high AJ. You have your wings.”

