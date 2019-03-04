× Gov. Evers wants to expand DMV hours for voter IDs

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is ordering state transportation officials to come up with a plan to expand hours at Division of Motor Vehicle offices so people can have an easier time acquiring driver’s licenses and identification cards for voting.

Evers issued an executive order Monday telling the Department of Transportation to deliver the plan by the end of the year. According to the order, the plan may include keeping DMV offices open on weekends and evenings and building new offices accessible by public transit.

Transportation officials will have to update efforts to inform DMV visitors how they can obtain identification for voting, including publishing instructions in multiple languages. They also will have to submit reports assessing the availability of documents required to obtain IDs and listing DMV accessibility improvements.