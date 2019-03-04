Manitowoc cheer coach arrested after meeting with investigator posing as 15-year-old for sex

MANITOWOC — Felony charges were filed Monday, March 4 against a Manitowoc cheerleading coach accused of sexting a teenager and trying to set up a meeting for sex.

Eric Fisher, 29, faces 11 charges:

Use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime

Solicit intimate representation from minor — four counts

Expose child to harmful material — six counts

According to WLUK, the investigation began in mid-February when a juvenile student told a school resource officer Fisher, her previous cheer and dance coach, sent her inappropriate messages on social media. Deputies soon recommended charges.

Fisher was arrested on Feb. 27 after prosecutors said he met with an investigator who posed as a 15-year-old girl for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity.

Fisher was employed by Galaxy All-Star Cheerleading, previously located on Franklin Street in Manitowoc.

Fisher made his initial appearance in court back on Feb. 28 via video conference — a hearing which was continued Monday afternoon. Cash bond was set at $50,000. He was ordered to have no contact with the two juvenile victims in the case, nor any current or past clients of Galaxy All-Star Cheerleading. He can also have no contact with any location where there are children present, and cannot have any access to the internet.

Sheriff’s officials said the investigation was ongoing — and they were attempting to determine whether there were any additional victims.