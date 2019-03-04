Watch live: Fatal crash closes all lanes on I-94 EB at Stadium Interchange

Mark your calendar: NWS releases dates for Storm Spotter Training in SE Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service needs you — and it’s willing to provide the training to make you a trained Storm Spotter. The March and April dates are posted in the graphics below.

The classes are open to the public and will be conducted in-person by a NWS meteorologist. You are not required to be a spotter to attend the class.

The first hour of each date will be focused on severe weather safety training. The second hour is all about Storm Spotter training. The two-hour classes are free, with a 10 to 15 minute break midway through.

Pre-registration is required at the Columbia, Green, Jefferson, Kenosha, Marquette and Racine County talks.  Otherwise, just show up.

CLICK HERE to learn much more about these Storm Spotter classes.

