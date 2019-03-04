× Milwaukee police: 35-year-old man shot, wounded near 35th and Brown St.

MILWAUKEE — A 35-year-old Man was shot and wounded near 35th and Brown Streets in Milwaukee on Monday afternoon, March 4.

Officials say the shooting incident shortly after 2 p.m. The victim was shot during unknown circumstances — and sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment

Milwaukee police say the victim is extremely uncooperative — and police are trying to determine the motive of the shooting. They are also seeking suspects in this case.