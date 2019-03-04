Mother of man accused of racing before fatal crash: ‘No one can judge my son but God’

MILWAUKEE — The mother of a Milwaukee man facing charges in connection with a fatal crash spoke with FOX6 News on Monday, March 4 — sharing what she says really happened.

The deadly wreck tore a 2015 black Honda Civic in half. Darlene Combs wasn’t in the vehicle at the time, and as of Monday, there was no evidence to support her claim that the vehicle her son was driving ended up being hit from behind by another vehicle. According to prosecutors, witnesses indicated her son was racing — putting his daughter and girlfriend in danger.

Darlene Combs is the mother of 21-year-old Tyshawn Combs, who prosecutors said was driving on Highway 145 on Feb. 19 when the vehicle crashed into the median near 91st Street. Combs’ girlfriend, 21-year-old Nicoleray Brown was ejected from the vehicle and later died. Their 5-month-old child, Journey, was taken to Children’s Hospital with a brain bleed, and was still recovering as of Monday, March 4.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses said Combs appeared to be racing another vehicle.

“He wouldn’t be racing with his child in the — he loves that baby too much,” said Darlene Combs.

Investigators said data downloaded from the vehicle showed Combs was traveling at 107 miles per hour seconds before impact — something his mother disputed. She said another driver hit Combs’ vehicle from behind, causing the wreck.

“Somebody hit my child. Somebody hit my child! It was a 2010 Malibu that jumped out and cut him off. That’s what I’m thinking it was — a road rage or something like that,” said Darlene Combs.

Because of the death in this case, charges will likely be amended. As of Monday, Combs faced two counts of first degree reckless injury, neglecting a child and knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended. Investigators said the baby’s car seat wasn’t attached to the vehicle. Police said over the past five years, Combs has been cited 11 times for operating with a suspended license.

“Yes, my son — he was not a perfect child. He made mistakes, but no one can judge my son but God,” said Darlene Combs.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Tyshawn Combs Tuesday, March 5. A spokeswoman for the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office would not confirm whether investigators were searching for a 2010 Malibu in this case.

The family of Nicoleray Brown believes Combs was responsible for this crash.

A GoFundMe account has been established in this case for Journee. CLICK HERE for more information.