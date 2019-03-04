‘Our last pay was Feb. 15,’ and check still haven’t come for now former Wellspring employees

MILWAUKEE — On Monday, March 4, it remained unclear if or when employees of Wellspring nursing and rehabilitation facility, which abruptly shut down on Thursday, Feb. 28, would receive paychecks.

The executive director said new bank accounts had to be created — which could be part of the problem.

Jacqueline Parker, former nursing supervisor at Wellspring for seven years, documented it all after the 105 patients were relocated and the facility closed — a four-day process due to a frozen bank account.

“Our last pay was Feb. 15,” said Parker.

On Monday, Parker and others were still wondering where their checks were.

“I would love to get paid, because I work real hard. Everybody work real hard there,” said Parker.

In early February, the company told the state the facility would close in April, and officials filed a 23-page document outlining a careful relocation plan for residents, with officials stating that all 160 employees would lose their jobs.

“We said, ‘We can’t leave the residents. They still need care, so we’re going to hang in there and stay til the end. Hopefully we’ll get paid,'” said Parker.

Company executives told FOX6 the bank account was frozen because of a court judgement. An emergency was declared and everyone had to get out. Half of the residents were removed Thursday, Feb. 28.

“I had tears in my eyes. I’m losing all these people that I’ve been with for two years,” said Parker.

Parker was one of many employees who stayed until the end, helping residents move out during the chaotic last few days of Wellspring. Police were called on Thursday because an employee made threats over Facebook if they didn’t get paid.

“There are some people that live from paycheck to paycheck and they haven’t gotten their check and it’s hard,” said Parker.

The March 1 paycheck never came for Parker and others. Parker said she wishes it didn’t come to this.

“It was hard to see. I miss all my residents, co-workers. We were a family. We were a team,” said Parker.

Company executives said the company’s owner was working on the pay issue. The owner did not return calls from FOX6 News. Some employees said they planned to pursue legal action if the company fails to act quickly.