× Panic buttons disguised as jewelry can call 911, send an alert to up to 5 people

BOSTON — Two women were recently kidnapped from nightclubs in Boston, and walking around alone can be unsettling for some women.

“It’s terrifying, especially in a city where young people are walking around all the time,” said Christine Emery.

“It just reminds you to be safe,” said Erin Picone.

Several years ago, Rajia Abdelaziz encountered a threatening situation.

“A car of guys drives by and rolls down the window,” said Abdelaziz. “The car stopped and one of them started getting out.”

It inspired her and fellow UMass Lowell grad Ray Hamilton to create panic buttons disguised as jewelry that call 911 and alert loved ones. They officially launched InvisaWear last summer.

To demonstrate, Hamilton went outside an office and quickly pressed the button twice to call for help.

Inside, a cellphone sounded an alarm and received an alert that showed Hamilton’s location. A notification can be sent to up to five people.

“I was definitely scared,” said Jenelle Valdina who recently survived car crash.

Valdina used her alert necklace in a different emergency. She was involved a nasty crash that badly injured her leg. Hitting the button brought her dad to the scene within minutes.

“I could start really feeling the pain and I just heard my dad’s voice,” said Valdina. “I felt a little safer, content.”

Her aunt originally bought her the jewelry following the kidnapping of a woman from a Boston bar in January.

“So if we were ever in that position, we would have another life-line,” said Valdina.

Bracelets, necklaces and keychains have been created, costing $129 each.