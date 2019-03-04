Police investigate murder-suicide in Oshkosh, couple leaves behind 9-month-old child, dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSHKOSH — Police in Oshkosh are investigating a murder-suicide that happened over the weekend. In a news conference on Monday afternoon, March 4, Police Chief Dean Smith identified the shooter as 26-year-old Clint Jorgensen and the shooting victim was 26-year-old Brooke Harris.

Officers were called to a weapons complaint on the south side of Oshkosh on Saturday afternoon. Police found Jorgensen, who was dead. Harris was found with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The incident happened at a residence. Police say the man and woman knew each other, and no one else was hurt. A 9-month-old child and a dog were also found inside the residence.

Police call it an isolated incident and say the public is not in danger.