Police: Woman took man hostage on Valentine's Day, held him at his home for 2 weeks

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tx. — A 43-year-old woman was arrested after prosecutors said she took a man hostage at gunpoint on Valentine’s Day and held him at his home for nearly two weeks before he escaped.

Officials with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a domestic disturbance call on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at a home in Mount Vernon (about 100 miles northeast of Dallas). Authorities found a woman at the home, who was later arrested.

Investigators found a 59-year-old man at a neighbor’s home. They learned he had been “bound and confined” to his home from Feb. 14 to Feb. 27. He was found to have been beaten and given limited food and water.

Authorities said the woman used a pistol to keep the man inside his home and even fired it multiple times.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he received treatment for his injuries sustained during the two-week confinement.

The woman was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping.

The investigation was ongoing, with officials hoping to talk with anyone who may have visited the home during the ordeal.

KLTV reported the suspect and the victim have known each other for about 17 years.