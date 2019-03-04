‘Sign of spring:’ Preparing for Paczki Day is no small task at Canfora Bakery in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Tuesday, March 5 is Fat Tuesday. It is also known as Paczki Day by many — and that means there are plenty of Paczki being prepared at bakeries around southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 News paid a visit to Canfora Bakery on Milwaukee’s south side on Monday morning. Plenty were being dropped into fryers — and being shelved for sale on Tuesday.

“It’s always very exciting,” said Karen Krieg, Canfora Bakery. “We know that Paczki season is a sign of spring — and we’re always excited to see spring come around — especially after the winter we’ve had here in Wisconsin.”

Because they want nothing but the freshest Paczki for their customers, Canfora Bakery has only been making Paczki in the last week.