Watch live: Crash closes all lanes on I-94 EB at Stadium Interchange

Recognize him? Racine police seek suspect who stole puppy from Petland

Posted 2:32 pm, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 02:33PM, March 4, 2019

RACINE — Racine police on Monday, March 4 asked for help identifying a man accused of stealing a puppy from Petland
on S. Green Bay Road near 21st Street.

Police said the man took the puppy he’s seen in the below photos with — without paying for the dog.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s, white, standing approximately 6′ tall with a slim build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Racine police, or Crime Stoppers, at 262-636-9330, through which you might be eligible for a cash reward.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.