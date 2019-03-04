Recognize him? Racine police seek suspect who stole puppy from Petland

RACINE — Racine police on Monday, March 4 asked for help identifying a man accused of stealing a puppy from Petland

on S. Green Bay Road near 21st Street.

Police said the man took the puppy he’s seen in the below photos with — without paying for the dog.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s, white, standing approximately 6′ tall with a slim build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Racine police, or Crime Stoppers, at 262-636-9330, through which you might be eligible for a cash reward.