Seymour police seek help in their search for 17-year-old girl who requires medication

SEYMOUR, Wis. — Police in Seymour (west of Green Bay) are asking for the public’s help in their search for 17-year-old Halie Fish — who was last seen on Friday, March 1.

Officials say Fish requires prescription medication that may not be in her possession — and she may be experiencing a medical emergency due to the lack of medication. Officials also say Fish may be in the company of a 16-year-old male subject.

Fish is described as a female, white, 5’5″ tall, and about 105 pounds. Officials say Fish may be wearing a green bomber-style jacket and blue/white Nike Air Jordan shoes. She has a tattoo on her left wrist described as diamond black leaves.

If you have information about the location of Fish, you are urged to call Seymour police at 920-833-2366.