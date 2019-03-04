5-year-old with dreams of becoming an officer delivers cards after line-of-duty death

MILWAUKEE — Since the death of Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner Feb. 6, community members have taken action to show their support for law enforcement. A 5-year-old girl from Butler is doing her part.

Allison Krueger and her mom Tina are signing cards of encouragement. To understand why, you have to step into Allison’s bedroom — which shows off her two favorite things.

“Yeah, that’s her room. Pink and police,” said Tina Krueger.

Allison Krueger has collected police badges for almost half her life because she knows exactly what she wants to be when she grows up. When she heard another Milwaukee police officer had died in the line of duty, she had a question.

“She was sad about it, and she was like, ‘What can I do to make them feel better?'” said Tina Krueger.

That’s how the card making began. Allison and her mom made cards and passed them out that day. But Allison hasn’t wanted to stop.

“There are more police officers that probably feel bad,” said Allison Krueger.

With the help of some friends, they estimated they’ve passed out almost 200 cards. She even wanted to keep going on Monday, March 4, despite the subzero temperatures and wind chill advisory.

“We can put on jackets,” said Allison Krueger.

The little girl wanted to keep going for the same reason she wants to be an officer one day.

“They’re nice, and they help people out, and they solve problems and cases,” said Allison Krueger.

Allison’s mom created a Go Fund Me page to help make sure this effort continues.