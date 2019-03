GREEN BAY — The Leo Frigo Bridge in Green Bay was shut down Tuesday morning, March 5 following a 30-vehicle accident, according to WLUK. Multiple minor injuries were reported.

Kevin Warych of the Green Bay Police Department says a series of crashes began on the bridge around 7:45 a.m.

Officials are currently interviewing drivers and reviewing traffic camera video to determine the cause of the crash.

Drivers are asked to use alternative routes.