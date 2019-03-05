× 6 hurt in 3 vehicle crash in Somers in Kenosha County

VILLAGE OF SOMERS — Six people were hurt in a crash involving three vehicles in the Village of Somers Tuesday evening, March 5.

It happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highway L (18th Street) and Highway H (88th Avenue).

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The crash involved a Chevrolet sedan headed west on Highway L, a Cadillac sedan headed north on Highway H and a Honda sedan headed south on Highway H.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.